Holloman Leadership Participates in Fire Station Hands on Holloman Event

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, sits in the back of a firetruck during a Hands-on-Holloman event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. Hands-on-Holloman allows 49th Wing leadership to see day-to-day operations at Holloman. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)