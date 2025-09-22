U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tisha Cornett, Pacific Air Forces Office of the Command Surgeon mental health branch chief, asks a question to Bangladesh Air Force Colonel Sohel, BAF Group Capt. Classified Psychiatrist, during a mental health subject-matter expert exchange in support of exercise Pacific Angel 25-3 at BAF Base Zahurul Haque, Chittagong, Bangladesh, Sept. 16, 2025. Pacific Angel is a multilateral humanitarian response civil military operation, which enhances military-to-military partnerships in the Pacific while also providing medical outreach, civil engineering projects and subject matter expert exchanges. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 1st Lt. Sydney Sedlak)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 16:04
|Photo ID:
|9337718
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-MX995-1070
|Resolution:
|5821x3873
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|CHITTAGONG, BD
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Normal Response to an Abnormal Event - PACAF’s Mental Health Knowledge Exchange [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Sydney Sedlak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Normal Response to an Abnormal Event - PACAF’s Mental Health Knowledge Exchange
No keywords found.