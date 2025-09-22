Normal Response to an Abnormal Event - PACAF’s Mental Health Knowledge Exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tisha Cornett, Pacific Air Forces Office of the Command Surgeon mental health branch chief, asks a question to Bangladesh Air Force Colonel Sohel, BAF Group Capt. Classified Psychiatrist, during a mental health subject-matter expert exchange in support of exercise Pacific Angel 25-3 at BAF Base Zahurul Haque, Chittagong, Bangladesh, Sept. 16, 2025. Pacific Angel is a multilateral humanitarian response civil military operation, which enhances military-to-military partnerships in the Pacific while also providing medical outreach, civil engineering projects and subject matter expert exchanges. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 1st Lt. Sydney Sedlak)