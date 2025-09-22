Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Normal Response to an Abnormal Event - PACAF’s Mental Health Knowledge Exchange [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Normal Response to an Abnormal Event - PACAF’s Mental Health Knowledge Exchange

    CHITTAGONG, BANGLADESH

    09.16.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Sydney Sedlak 

    Air Force Global Strike Command

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tisha Cornett, Pacific Air Forces Office of the Command Surgeon mental health branch chief, asks a question to Bangladesh Air Force Colonel Sohel, BAF Group Capt. Classified Psychiatrist, during a mental health subject-matter expert exchange in support of exercise Pacific Angel 25-3 at BAF Base Zahurul Haque, Chittagong, Bangladesh, Sept. 16, 2025. Pacific Angel is a multilateral humanitarian response civil military operation, which enhances military-to-military partnerships in the Pacific while also providing medical outreach, civil engineering projects and subject matter expert exchanges. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 1st Lt. Sydney Sedlak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 16:04
    Photo ID: 9337718
    VIRIN: 250916-F-MX995-1070
    Resolution: 5821x3873
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: CHITTAGONG, BD
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Normal Response to an Abnormal Event - PACAF’s Mental Health Knowledge Exchange [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Sydney Sedlak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Normal Response to an Abnormal Event - PACAF’s Mental Health Knowledge Exchange
    Normal Response to an Abnormal Event - PACAF’s Mental Health Knowledge Exchange
    Normal Response to an Abnormal Event - PACAF’s Mental Health Knowledge Exchange
    Normal Response to an Abnormal Event - PACAF’s Mental Health Knowledge Exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Normal Response to an Abnormal Event - PACAF’s Mental Health Knowledge Exchange

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download