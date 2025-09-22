Normal Response to an Abnormal Event - PACAF’s Mental Health Knowledge Exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tisha Cornett, Pacific Air Forces Office of the Command Surgeon mental health branch chief, speaks to members of the Bangladesh Air Force during a mass casualty subject-matter expert exchange in support of exercise Pacific Angel 25-3 at BAF Base Zahurul Haque, Chittagong, Bangladesh, Sept. 15, 2025. Exercises like Pacific Angel build and sustain relationships and interoperability with our allies and partners through civil-military operations and military exchanges, helping preserve peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)