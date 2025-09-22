Normal Response to an Abnormal Event - PACAF’s Mental Health Knowledge Exchange

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tisha Cornett, Pacific Air Forces Office of the Command Surgeon mental health branch chief, speaks to members of the Bangladesh Air Force during a mass casualty subject-matter expert exchange in support of exercise Pacific Angel 25-3 at BAF Base Zahurul Haque, Chittagong, Bangladesh, Sept. 15, 2025. Exercises like Pacific Angel build and sustain relationships and interoperability with our allies and partners through civil-military operations and military exchanges, helping preserve peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
