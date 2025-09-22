Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Normal Response to an Abnormal Event - PACAF’s Mental Health Knowledge Exchange [Image 3 of 4]

    Normal Response to an Abnormal Event - PACAF’s Mental Health Knowledge Exchange

    CHITTAGONG, BANGLADESH

    09.15.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Sydney Sedlak 

    Air Force Global Strike Command

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tisha Cornett, Pacific Air Forces Office of the Command Surgeon mental health branch chief, speaks to members of the Bangladesh Air Force during a mass casualty subject-matter expert exchange in support of exercise Pacific Angel 25-3 at BAF Base Zahurul Haque, Chittagong, Bangladesh, Sept. 15, 2025. Exercises like Pacific Angel build and sustain relationships and interoperability with our allies and partners through civil-military operations and military exchanges, helping preserve peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 16:04
    Photo ID: 9337717
    VIRIN: 250915-F-NW874-1963
    Resolution: 5605x3729
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: CHITTAGONG, BD
    Bangladesh
    INDOPACOM
    mental health
    PACAF
    Pacific Angel 25-3

