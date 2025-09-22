Members of Team Fairchild Honor Guard present the colors during a POW/MIA recognition event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 20, 2025. The ceremony honored those that have been captured or lost during war. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Clare Werner)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 13:23
|Photo ID:
|9337085
|VIRIN:
|250920-F-YI652-1125
|Resolution:
|5148x3425
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National POW/MIA Recognition Day held at Fairchild AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Clare Werner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.