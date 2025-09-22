Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National POW/MIA Recognition Day held at Fairchild AFB [Image 6 of 6]

    National POW/MIA Recognition Day held at Fairchild AFB

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Clare Werner 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Members of Team Fairchild Honor Guard present the colors during a POW/MIA recognition event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 20, 2025. The ceremony honored those that have been captured or lost during war. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Clare Werner)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 13:23
    VIRIN: 250920-F-YI652-1125
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    air mobility command
    AMC
    contentcollectionweek
    remembrance
    POW/MIA

