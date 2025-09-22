National POW/MIA Recognition Day held at Fairchild AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 92nd Air Refueling Wing salute during the playing of the national anthem during a POW/MIA event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 20, 2025. National POW/MIA Recognition Day, held annually on the third Friday of September, honors those who have been prisoners of war as well as those who remain missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Clare Werner)