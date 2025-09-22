Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National POW/MIA Recognition Day held at Fairchild AFB [Image 5 of 6]

    National POW/MIA Recognition Day held at Fairchild AFB

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Clare Werner 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 92nd Air Refueling Wing salute during the playing of the national anthem during a POW/MIA event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 20, 2025. National POW/MIA Recognition Day, held annually on the third Friday of September, honors those who have been prisoners of war as well as those who remain missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Clare Werner)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 13:23
    Photo ID: 9337084
    VIRIN: 250920-F-YI652-1145
    Resolution: 5670x3772
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
