Members of the 92nd Air Refueling Wing participate in a POW/MIA ruck/march during a recognition event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 20, 2025. The event honored prisoners of war and those missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Clare Werner)
This work, National POW/MIA Recognition Day held at Fairchild AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Clare Werner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.