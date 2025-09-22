National POW/MIA Recognition Day held at Fairchild AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Cisewski, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks during a POW/MIA recognition event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 20, 2025. National POW/MIA Recognition Day is held annually on the third Friday of September and honors those who have been prisoners of war as well as those who remain missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Clare Werner)