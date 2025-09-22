USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts passing exercise (PASSEX) with Lebanese Navy

Commander Stephen Prugh, left, Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), exchanges challenge coins with a Lebanese Navy liaison service officer in the bridge, Sept. 18, 2025. Mitscher, as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Fire Controlman 3rd Class Liam Turner)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 06:23
|Photo ID:
|9336092
|VIRIN:
|250918-N-HE318-1241
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.13 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
