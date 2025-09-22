Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts passing exercise (PASSEX) with Lebanese Navy [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts passing exercise (PASSEX) with Lebanese Navy

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    09.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    Commander Stephen Prugh, left, Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), exchanges challenge coins with a Lebanese Navy liaison service officer in the bridge, Sept. 18, 2025. Mitscher, as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Fire Controlman 3rd Class Liam Turner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 06:23
    Photo ID: 9336092
    VIRIN: 250918-N-HE318-1241
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.13 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts passing exercise (PASSEX) with Lebanese Navy [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts passing exercise with Lebanese Navy
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts passing exercise (PASSEX) with Lebanese Navy
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts passing exercise (PASSEX) with Lebanese Navy
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts passing exercise (PASSEX) with Lebanese Navy
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts passing exercise (PASSEX) with Lebanese Navy
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts passing exercise (PASSEX) with Lebanese Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Mitscher
    U.S. Navy
    PASSEX
    Lebanese Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download