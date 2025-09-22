USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts passing exercise (PASSEX) with Lebanese Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander Stephen Prugh, right, Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), greets Lebanese Navy liaison service officers on the bridge wing, Sept. 18, 2025. Mitscher, as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Fire Controlman 3rd Class Liam Turner)