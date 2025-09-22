USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts passing exercise (PASSEX) with Lebanese Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Left to right, U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Lebanese Navy Marine Protector-class patrol boat Saida (LEB 2701), Todendorf-class Security boat Tabarja (42) sail in formation during a passing exercise (PASSEX) in the Mediterranean Sea, Sept. 18, 2025. Mitscher, as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)