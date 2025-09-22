Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts passing exercise (PASSEX) with Lebanese Navy [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts passing exercise (PASSEX) with Lebanese Navy

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Lebanese Navy Marine Protector-class patrol boat Saida (LEB 2701), and Todendorf-class Security boat Tabarja (42) sail in formation during a passing exercise (PASSEX) in the Mediterranean Sea, Sept. 18, 2025. Mitscher, as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)

    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts passing exercise (PASSEX) with Lebanese Navy [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

