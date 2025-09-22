Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBER conducts groundbreaking ceremony for new JITTC-E facility [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JBER conducts groundbreaking ceremony for new JITTC-E facility

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Johnny Diaz 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Army Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District commander and district engineer, addresses attendees at the Joint Integrated Test and Training Center-Elmendorf groundbreaking at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 22, 2025. The JITTC-E modernizes military training and testing, creating a cutting-edge environment for integrated operations to ensure readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 18:40
    Photo ID: 9335295
    VIRIN: 250922-F-KU811-1026
    Resolution: 5290x3520
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER conducts groundbreaking ceremony for new JITTC-E facility [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBER conducts groundbreaking ceremony for new JITTC-E facility
    JBER conducts groundbreaking ceremony for new JITTC-E facility
    JBER conducts groundbreaking ceremony for new JITTC-E facility
    JBER conducts groundbreaking ceremony for new JITTC-E facility
    JBER conducts groundbreaking ceremony for new JITTC-E facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBER
    JITTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download