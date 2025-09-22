JBER conducts groundbreaking ceremony for new JITTC-E facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District commander and district engineer, addresses attendees at the Joint Integrated Test and Training Center-Elmendorf groundbreaking at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 22, 2025. The JITTC-E modernizes military training and testing, creating a cutting-edge environment for integrated operations to ensure readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Diaz)