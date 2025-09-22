U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Case Cunningham, Alaskan Command, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command and Eleventh Air Force commander, addresses attendees at the Joint Integrated Test and Training Center-Elmendorf groundbreaking at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 22, 2025. The JITTC-E modernizes military training and testing, creating a cutting-edge environment for integrated operations to ensure readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 18:40
|Photo ID:
|9335294
|VIRIN:
|250922-F-KU811-1021
|Resolution:
|5764x3835
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBER conducts groundbreaking ceremony for new JITTC-E facility [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.