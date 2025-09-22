Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER conducts groundbreaking ceremony for new JITTC-E facility [Image 2 of 5]

    JBER conducts groundbreaking ceremony for new JITTC-E facility

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Johnny Diaz 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Case Cunningham, Alaskan Command, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command and Eleventh Air Force commander, addresses attendees at the Joint Integrated Test and Training Center-Elmendorf groundbreaking at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 22, 2025. The JITTC-E modernizes military training and testing, creating a cutting-edge environment for integrated operations to ensure readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Diaz)

