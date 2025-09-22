JBER conducts groundbreaking ceremony for new JITTC-E facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Case Cunningham, Alaskan Command, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command and Eleventh Air Force commander, addresses attendees at the Joint Integrated Test and Training Center-Elmendorf groundbreaking at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 22, 2025. The JITTC-E modernizes military training and testing, creating a cutting-edge environment for integrated operations to ensure readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Diaz)