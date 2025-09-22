JBER conducts groundbreaking ceremony for new JITTC-E facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Donald Weckhorst, 673rd Air Base Wing executive director, U.S. Army Col. Jeffery Palazzini, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District commander and district engineer, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Case Cunningham, Alaskan Command, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command and Eleventh Air Force commander, Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance, U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd Wing commander, and Mark Prieksat, 673rd Civil Engineer Group break ground at the Joint Integrated Test and Training Center-Elmendorf groundbreaking at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 22, 2025. The JITTC-E will ensure persistent readiness by enabling continuous, scalable training scenarios that support the development of adaptive warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Diaz)