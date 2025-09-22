6th Air Refueling Wing safety participates in a 2025 Triennial emergency response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of Tampa Fire Rescue and Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing safety office, go over lessons learned after completing the 2025 Triennial "Double Trouble" emergency response exercise at Tampa International Airport, Sept. 17, 2025. The exercise tested joint emergency response procedures and interoperability between civilian and military agencies during simulated aviation incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)