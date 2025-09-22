Members of Tampa Fire Rescue and Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing safety office, go over lessons learned after completing the 2025 Triennial "Double Trouble" emergency response exercise at Tampa International Airport, Sept. 17, 2025. The exercise tested joint emergency response procedures and interoperability between civilian and military agencies during simulated aviation incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 14:11
|Photo ID:
|9334472
|VIRIN:
|250917-F-RI626-1268
|Resolution:
|5540x3116
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 6th Air Refueling Wing safety participates in a 2025 Triennial emergency response exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.