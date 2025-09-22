Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th Air Refueling Wing safety participates in a 2025 Triennial emergency response exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    6th Air Refueling Wing safety participates in a 2025 Triennial emergency response exercise

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Firefighting crews from Tampa International Airport respond to a simulated aircraft fire during the 2025 Triennial "Double Trouble" emergency response exercise at TPA, Sept. 17, 2025. The exercise tested joint emergency response procedures and interoperability between civilian and military agencies during simulated aviation incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    VIRIN: 250917-F-RI626-1038
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Mass casualty exercise
    6 ARW
    2025 Triennial emergency response
    Double Trouble
    aircraft emergency

