6th Air Refueling Wing safety participates in a 2025 Triennial emergency response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighting crews from Tampa International Airport respond to a simulated aircraft fire during the 2025 Triennial "Double Trouble" emergency response exercise at TPA, Sept. 17, 2025. The exercise tested joint emergency response procedures and interoperability between civilian and military agencies during simulated aviation incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)