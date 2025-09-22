6th Air Refueling Wing safety participates in a 2025 Triennial emergency response exercise

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Seal, 6th Air Refueling Wing chief of safety, right, and Tech. Sgt. Adam Serdynski, 6th ARW flight safety non-commissioned officer, left, observe emergency response teams during the 2025 Triennial "Double Trouble" emergency response exercise at Tampa International Airport, Sept. 17, 2025. The flight safety team provided safety oversight alongside civilian agencies during a simulated aircraft emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 14:11
|Photo ID:
|9334471
|VIRIN:
|250917-F-RI626-1236
|Resolution:
|5103x3189
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
