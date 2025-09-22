Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th Air Refueling Wing safety participates in a 2025 Triennial emergency response exercise [Image 1 of 5]

    6th Air Refueling Wing safety participates in a 2025 Triennial emergency response exercise

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Seal, 6th Air Refueling Wing chief of safety, left, and Tech. Sgt. Adam Serdynski, 6th ARW flight safety non-commissioned officer, right, walk out to the flight line during the 2025 Triennial "Double Trouble" emergency response exercise at Tampa International Airport, Sept. 17, 2025. The flight safety team provided oversight alongside civilian agencies during a simulated aircraft emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 14:11
    Photo ID: 9334467
    VIRIN: 250917-F-RI626-1020
    Resolution: 4331x3094
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 6th Air Refueling Wing safety participates in a 2025 Triennial emergency response exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mass casualty exercise
    6 ARW
    2025 Triennial emergency response
    Double Trouble
    aircraft emergency

