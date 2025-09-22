Drive Out the Darkness Together, suicide prevention

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indiana National Guard Sgt. Maj. Alan Thomas prepares to throw his disc to the target during the first annual Drive Out the Darkness Together, a suicide prevention disc golf event in Indianapolis, Sept. 20, 2025. The purpose of this event is to encourage connections, promote mental wellness and reduce stigma. (Indiana Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)