Drive Out the Darkness Together, suicide prevention

Members and friends of the Indiana National Guard pose for a photo at the 38th Infantry Division armory prior to the first annual Drive Out the Darkness Together, a suicide prevention disc golf event in Indianapolis, Sept. 20, 2025. The purpose of this event is to encourage connections, promote mental wellness and reduce stigma. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)