Drive Out the Darkness Together, suicide prevention

A participant throws a disc to a target during the first annual Drive Out the Darkness Together, a suicide prevention disc golf event in Indianapolis, Sept. 20, 2025. The purpose of this event is to encourage connections, promote mental wellness and reduce stigma. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)
