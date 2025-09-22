Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drive Out the Darkness Together, suicide prevention [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Drive Out the Darkness Together, suicide prevention

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt 

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    A participant throws a disc to a target during the first annual Drive Out the Darkness Together, a suicide prevention disc golf event in Indianapolis, Sept. 20, 2025. The purpose of this event is to encourage connections, promote mental wellness and reduce stigma. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 12:30
    Photo ID: 9334143
    VIRIN: 250920-Z-NX058-1020
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drive Out the Darkness Together, suicide prevention [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Drive Out the Darkness Together, suicide prevention
    Drive Out the Darkness Together, suicide prevention
    Drive Out the Darkness Together, suicide prevention
    Drive Out the Darkness Together, suicide prevention
    Drive Out the Darkness Together, suicide prevention
    Drive Out the Darkness Together, suicide prevention
    Drive Out the Darkness Together, suicide prevention
    Drive Out the Darkness Together, suicide prevention
    Drive Out the Darkness Together, suicide prevention

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download