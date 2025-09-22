Team McConnell: welcome home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Jordan Cottage, 349th Air Refueling Squadron KC-46A Pegasus pilot spends time with his daughter after deployment at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Sept. 19, 2025. Airmen were greeted by coworkers and loved ones upon their return. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)