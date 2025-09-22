Team McConnell: welcome home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Tyron Harris, 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, reconnects with his family after returning from deployment at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Sept. 19, 2025. Airmen were given time to see their families upon arrival before in-processing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)