Team McConnell: welcome home

Staff Sgt. Tyron Harris, 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, reconnects with his daughter after deployment at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Sept. 19, 2025. Family members were invited to support their Airmen upon their return. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)