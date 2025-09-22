Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team McConnell: welcome home [Image 5 of 7]

    Team McConnell: welcome home

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick ONeill 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Staff Sgt. Tyron Harris, 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, reconnects with his daughter after deployment at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Sept. 19, 2025. Family members were invited to support their Airmen upon their return. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    Resilience
    Greeting
    Family
    Home
    Redeployment

