Staff Sgt. Tyron Harris, 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, sees his daughter for the first time after returning from deployment at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Sept. 19, 2025. Family members and loved ones were invited to greet their Airmen upon arrival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 11:10
|Photo ID:
|9333826
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-AF174-1028
|Resolution:
|6591x5320
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team McConnell: welcome home [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.