Team McConnell: welcome home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Tyron Harris, 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, sees his daughter for the first time after returning from deployment at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Sept. 19, 2025. Family members and loved ones were invited to greet their Airmen upon arrival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)