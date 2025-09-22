Pfc. Nicholas Turk, F Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, prepares ingredients during the Raider Burger competition at Camp Hovey, South Korea, Sept. 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 01:38
|Photo ID:
|9332947
|VIRIN:
|250918-A-GF403-8869
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|251.16 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buns, Bacon, and Bragging Rights: Raider Burger Competition Names a Winner [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.