    Buns, Bacon, and Bragging Rights: Raider Burger Competition Names a Winner [Image 4 of 10]

    Buns, Bacon, and Bragging Rights: Raider Burger Competition Names a Winner

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.18.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Spc. Caitlyn Virts, E Company, 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion, smiles while presenting her "Brunch Punch" waffle bun chicken burger entry in the Raider Burger competition at Camp Hovey, South Korea, Sept. 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 01:39
    Photo ID: 9332945
    VIRIN: 250918-A-GF403-4616
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 289.82 KB
    Location: KR
    This work, Buns, Bacon, and Bragging Rights: Raider Burger Competition Names a Winner [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

