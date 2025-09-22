Buns, Bacon, and Bragging Rights: Raider Burger Competition Names a Winner

Pfc. Nicholas Turk, F Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, prepares ingredients in the kitchen during the Raider Burger competition at Camp Hovey, South Korea, Sept. 2025. Turk’s “Late Night and Hearts” burger placed in the top three.
|09.18.2025
|09.23.2025 01:36
|9332951
|250918-A-GF403-3585
|2048x1363
|425.15 KB
|KR
|4
|0
