    CLR 1 supports Operation Clean Sweep III [Image 7 of 9]

    CLR 1 supports Operation Clean Sweep III

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Destiny Perez 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aidan L. Beauregard, a water support technician with Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, sweeps the barracks parking lot on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 22, 2025. OCS III is part of a joint initiative aimed at revitalizing the barracks infrastructure and enhancing operational readiness for Marines and Sailors residing within the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Destiny Perez)

    This work, CLR 1 supports Operation Clean Sweep III [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Destiny Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

