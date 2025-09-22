CLR 1 supports Operation Clean Sweep III

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Josephine Coppolino, a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer with Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, sweeps the area in the barracks during Operation Clean Sweep III on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 22, 2025. OCS III is part of a joint initiative aimed at revitalizing the barracks infrastructure and enhancing operational readiness for Marines and Sailors residing within the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Destiny Perez)