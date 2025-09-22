CLR 1 supports Operation Clean Sweep III

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, load used mattresses into a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement during Operation Clean Sweep III on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 22, 2025. OCS III is part of a joint initiative aimed at revitalizing the barracks infrastructure and enhancing operational readiness for Marines and Sailors residing within the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Destiny. Perez)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 19:45
|Photo ID:
|9332606
|VIRIN:
|250922-M-PR730-1121
|Resolution:
|6240x5464
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
