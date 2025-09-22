CLR 1 supports Operation Clean Sweep III

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, clean the common areas outside of the barracks during Operation Clean Sweep III on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 22, 2025. OCS III is part of a joint initiative aimed at revitalizing the barracks infrastructure and enhancing operational readiness for Marines and Sailors residing within the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Destiny Perez)