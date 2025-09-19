SECNAV visits RAF Molesworth

The Honorable John C. Phelan, Secretary of the Navy, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Michael J. Jewell, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, during his arrival at RAF Molesworth, England, Sept. 18, 2025. The visit highlighted the importance of partnership, readiness, and mission assurance across U.S. forces in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)
