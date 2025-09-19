SECNAV visits RAF Molesworth

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A service member asks a question to The Honorable John C. Phelan, Secretary of the Navy, during an all-hands call at RAF Molesworth, England, Sept. 18, 2025. The event emphasized leadership engagement and the vital role of joint teamwork in supporting U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)