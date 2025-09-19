A service member asks a question to The Honorable John C. Phelan, Secretary of the Navy, during an all-hands call at RAF Molesworth, England, Sept. 18, 2025. The event emphasized leadership engagement and the vital role of joint teamwork in supporting U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 05:17
|Photo ID:
|9330436
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-QN763-1008
|Resolution:
|5804x3869
|Size:
|8.07 MB
|Location:
|RAF MOLESWORTH, ENGLAND, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV visits RAF Molesworth [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.