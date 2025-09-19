Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV visits RAF Molesworth

    SECNAV visits RAF Molesworth

    RAF MOLESWORTH, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    The Honorable John C. Phelan, Secretary of the Navy, speaks to service members during an all-hands call at RAF Molesworth, England, Sept. 18, 2025. The event emphasized leadership engagement and the vital role of joint teamwork in supporting U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 05:17
    Photo ID: 9330425
    VIRIN: 250918-F-QN763-1009
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: RAF MOLESWORTH, ENGLAND, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV visits RAF Molesworth, by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pathfinder
    RAF Molesworth
    501 CSW
    John Phelan
    Secretary of the Navy
    SECNAV

