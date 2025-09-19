Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Europe District constructs multiple projects in Italy to support Army readiness [Image 5 of 5]

    Europe District constructs multiple projects in Italy to support Army readiness

    ITALY

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Alfredo Barraza 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Program Manager Alex Bryant talks with contractors about the construction of improvements at the Del Din Aid Station in Vicenza, Italy July 8, 2025. Construction in Vicenza is progressing for multiple projects. Europe District is managing construction of the projects in close coordination with Southern European Task Force, Africa; U.S. Army Garrison Italy; and Italian construction partners. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)

