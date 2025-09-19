Europe District constructs multiple projects in Italy to support Army readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Program Manager Alex Bryant talks with contractors about the construction of improvements at the Del Din Aid Station in Vicenza, Italy July 8, 2025. Construction in Vicenza is progressing for multiple projects. Europe District is managing construction of the projects in close coordination with Southern European Task Force, Africa; U.S. Army Garrison Italy; and Italian construction partners. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)