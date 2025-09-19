Europe District constructs multiple projects in Italy to support Army readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, former U.S. European Command & Supreme Allied Commander happily holds up ceremonial scissors after cutting the ribbon on the new warehouse facility at Aviano Air Base in Italy with assembled senior military leaders October 9, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers partnered with Southern European Task Force, Africa, U.S. Army Garrison Italy, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, the U.S. Air Force and others to deliver the $4.5 million warehouse project that will reduce the rapid deployment time for Soldiers by storing pre-positioned equipment and stock at Aviano Air Base. (U.S. Army photo by Rich Puckett)