    Europe District constructs multiple projects in Italy to support Army readiness [Image 1 of 5]

    Europe District constructs multiple projects in Italy to support Army readiness

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Richard Puckett 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, former U.S. European Command & Supreme Allied Commander happily holds up ceremonial scissors after cutting the ribbon on the new warehouse facility at Aviano Air Base in Italy with assembled senior military leaders October 9, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers partnered with Southern European Task Force, Africa, U.S. Army Garrison Italy, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, the U.S. Air Force and others to deliver the $4.5 million warehouse project that will reduce the rapid deployment time for Soldiers by storing pre-positioned equipment and stock at Aviano Air Base. (U.S. Army photo by Rich Puckett)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 05:23
    Photo ID: 9330430
    VIRIN: 241009-A-TX325-2026
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Europe District constructs multiple projects in Italy to support Army readiness

    USAG Italy

