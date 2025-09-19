Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Europe District constructs multiple projects in Italy to support Army readiness [Image 4 of 5]

    Europe District constructs multiple projects in Italy to support Army readiness

    ITALY

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    The construction of improvements is progressing at the Del Din Aid Station in Vicenza, Italy July 8, 2025. Construction in Vicenza is underway for multiple projects. Europe District is managing construction of the projects in close coordination with Southern European Task Force, Africa; U.S. Army Garrison Italy; and Italian construction partners. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)

