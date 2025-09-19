The construction of improvements is progressing at the Del Din Aid Station in Vicenza, Italy July 8, 2025. Construction in Vicenza is underway for multiple projects. Europe District is managing construction of the projects in close coordination with Southern European Task Force, Africa; U.S. Army Garrison Italy; and Italian construction partners. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)
Europe District constructs multiple projects in Italy to support Army readiness
