Europe District constructs multiple projects in Italy to support Army readiness

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Construction Representatives, Lexi Starkel and Chris Rauch inspect the progress of barracks renovations at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy July 9, 2025. Construction in Vicenza is progressing for multiple projects. Europe District is managing construction of the projects in close coordination with Southern European Task Force, Africa; U.S. Army Garrison Italy; and Italian construction partners. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)