57th RQS participates in Saber Junction 25

A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron controls a drone from inside a building during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. Through dynamic, ground-based training, the 57th RQS displayed specialized rescue and personnel recovery skills that strengthen NATO force readiness.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 13:26
|Photo ID:
|9329662
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-SH233-2940
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
