57th RQS participates in Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron controls a drone from inside a building during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. Through dynamic, ground-based training, the 57th RQS displayed specialized rescue and personnel recovery skills that strengthen NATO force readiness.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)