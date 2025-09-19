A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron climbs on a rooftop to gain position during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. SJ25 provides the 57th RQS with the ability to showcase battle tactics and overall readiness through interoperability and integration in a large-scale NATO exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 13:26
|Photo ID:
|9329658
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-SH233-2189
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 57th RQS participates in Saber Junction 25 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.