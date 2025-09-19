Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    57th RQS participates in Saber Junction 25 [Image 1 of 4]

    57th RQS participates in Saber Junction 25

    GERMANY

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron climbs on a rooftop to gain position during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. SJ25 provides the 57th RQS with the ability to showcase battle tactics and overall readiness through interoperability and integration in a large-scale NATO exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)

