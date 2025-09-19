57th RQS participates in Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron relays coordinates of simulated enemy position during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. The 57th Rescue Squadron showcased its ability to integrate with U.S. Army and NATO ground forces during large-scale combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)