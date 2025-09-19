Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    57th RQS participates in Saber Junction 25 [Image 3 of 4]

    57th RQS participates in Saber Junction 25

    GERMANY

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron relays coordinates of simulated enemy position during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. The 57th Rescue Squadron showcased its ability to integrate with U.S. Army and NATO ground forces during large-scale combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)

