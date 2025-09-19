57th RQS participates in Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron launches a drone during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. SJ25 enhances regional stability by strengthening NATO partnerships, building trust and increasing readiness across allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)