LA National Guard MPs Learn Defensive Takedown Tactics while Deployed to Washington, D.C.

U.S. Army Spc. Tucker Rogers, with the 239th Military Police Company, Louisiana National Guard, teaches defensive takedown tactics at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on Sept. 18, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 12:05
|Photo ID:
|9329643
|VIRIN:
|250918-Z-GQ603-7353
|Resolution:
|5780x4092
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
