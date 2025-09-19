LA National Guard MPs Learn Defensive Takedown Tactics while Deployed to Washington, D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Tucker Rogers, with the 239th Military Police Company, Louisiana National Guard, teaches defensive takedown tactics at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on Sept. 18, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)