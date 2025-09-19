LA National Guard MPs Train on Handcuffing Techniques while Deployed to Washington, D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard's 239th Military Police Company train on handcuffing techniques at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)