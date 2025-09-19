Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LA National Guard MPs Train on Handcuffing Techniques while Deployed to Washington, D.C. [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LA National Guard MPs Train on Handcuffing Techniques while Deployed to Washington, D.C.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard's 239th Military Police Company train on handcuffing techniques at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 12:06
    Photo ID: 9329637
    VIRIN: 250918-Z-GQ603-7316
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.77 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LA National Guard MPs Train on Handcuffing Techniques while Deployed to Washington, D.C. [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LA National Guard MPs Train on Handcuffing Techniques while Deployed to Washington, D.C.
    LA National Guard MPs Train on Handcuffing Techniques while Deployed to Washington, D.C.
    LA National Guard MPs Train on Handcuffing Techniques while Deployed to Washington, D.C.
    LA National Guard MPs Train on Handcuffing Techniques while Deployed to Washington, D.C.
    LA National Guard MPs Learn Defensive Takedown Tactics while Deployed to Washington, D.C.
    LA National Guard MPs Learn Defensive Takedown Tactics while Deployed to Washington, D.C.
    LA National Guard MPs Learn Defensive Takedown Tactics while Deployed to Washington, D.C.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LAARNG
    JTFDC
    NationalGuard
    DistrictofColumbia
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download